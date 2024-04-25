AIRLINK 80.28 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.41%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.48%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.1%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.94%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (9.11%)
KOSM 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.51%)
OGDC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.67%)
PAEL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 114.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.63%)
PRL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
SEARL 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.75%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.43%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 72.65 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.71%)
UNITY 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.65%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 7,513 Increased By 19.9 (0.27%)
BR30 24,703 Increased By 144.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 72,070 Increased By 18 (0.02%)
KSE30 23,773 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mainland China stocks rise as sentiment improves; Hong Kong ends at 5-month high

Reuters Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 01:50pm

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks ended higher on Thursday and Hong Kong closed at a five-month high, as sentiment improved after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares.

HSBC said earlier in the day that its funds have built significant exposure to mainland China equities.

“Global emerging market (GEM) funds have rolled back on their underweight on mainland China and turned neutral, while Asia’s funds exposure on the market is now at a seven-month high,” strategists at HSBC said in a note.

Earlier this week, UBS analysts forecast foreign investors would gradually return to China’s market via the Stock Connect as market sentiment and the macro environment improve. The bank’s strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to “overweight”.

“The largest stocks in the China index have been generally fine on earnings/fundamentals,” Sunil Tirumalai, chief GEM equity strategist at UBS, said in a note. “So China underperformance is purely due to valuation collapse.”

China stocks higher as investors gauge US rate outlook

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.27% at 3,052.90.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.25%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.95%, the consumer staples sector down 0.1%, the real estate index up 0.76% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.36%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.21% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 83.27 points or 0.48% at 17,284.54, its highest closing price since Nov. 28, 2023. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.33% to 6,120.37.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.5%, while the IT sector dipped 0.8%, the financial sector ended 1.33% higher and the property sector rose 1.53%.

China shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

Mainland China stocks rise as sentiment improves; Hong Kong ends at 5-month high

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories