SECP nominates special public prosecutors

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has nominated Special Public Prosecutors to conduct all prosecution of offences against any person and defend cases before courts/tribunals including High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In this regard, the SECP has issued an SRO(I)/2024 on Wednesday.

The notification revealed that the Competent Authority of the SECP has nominated and re-designated officers/advocates as Special Public Prosecutors to conduct all prosecution of offences against any person or any administered legislation provided thereto.

Provided that Special Public Prosecutors may institute or defend cases, appeals, petitions, applications and all other matters before any court/tribunal including the High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan in matters arising out of any administered legislation provided thereto.

The Special Public Prosecutors will be entitled to benefits for their respective grades as per Schedule of Entitlement of Management Cadre outlined in HR Manual.

Syed Farhan Shah has been nominated as Special Public Prosecutor for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and KPK (High Courts, Court of Sessions & Special Courts/Tribunal).

Fatima Shabbir has been nominated as Special Public Prosecutor for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi (High Courts, Court of Sessions & Special Courts/Tribunal).

Hassnain Raza has been nominated as Special Public Prosecutor for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Rawalpindi and KPK (Court of Sessions & Special Courts/Tribunal).

The officers, previously notified as Special Public Prosecutors, have relinquished their respective charge from the Prosecution & Civil Litigation Department, and therefore, they are de-notified as Special Public Prosecutors, SECP added.

