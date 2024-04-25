AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-25

Wall St slips as higher yields offset upbeat corporate earnings

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes pared early gains to trade lower on Wednesday, as losses in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed positive earnings across several sectors and rising Treasury yields further pressured equities.

Some megacap stocks declined, weighing on indexes. Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Nvidia were down between 1.6% and 1.7%.

Yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose and was last at 4.6541%.

Tesla, however, outperformed peers with a 10.3% jump after the electric-vehicle maker allayed growth worries with a prediction that sales would rise this year and said it would roll out more affordable models in early 2025.

Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are scheduled to report quarterly results later this week.

Cushioning some losses, Texas Instruments climbed 6.4% after the chipmaker forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.9% as most chip stocks rallied.

With the financial reporting season in full swing, drugmaker Biogen added 4.4% on beating first-quarter profit expectations. And Boston Scientific rose 6.5% after the medical device maker raised its annual profit forecast.

Hasbro climbed 12.1% after the toymaker reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter sales and handily beat profit estimates.

Wabtec advanced 8.8% after the heavy industrial parts maker raised its full-year profit forecast.

“Investors are turning a bit more cautious despite the fact that the earnings component of the equity market still looks to be holding up okay,” said Brian Nick, senior investment strategist at The Macro Institute.

“It’s not like the floor is falling out from underneath the equity market, but you may see investors increasingly seeing more balance in terms of the opportunity across different asset classes.” US equities had slumped last week as investors turned risk averse amid tensions in the Middle East and more economic data prompted a tuning of rate-cut expectations from the Federal Reserve.

Focus now shifts to the heavily anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index reading for March, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday.

On the day, new orders for key US-manufactured capital goods rose moderately in March and data for the previous month was revised lower, suggesting business spending on equipment was likely sluggish in the first quarter.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 173.09 points, or 0.45%, at 38,330.60, the S&P 500 was down 16.57 points, or 0.33%, at 5,053.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.03 points, or 0.14%, at 15,674.61.

Industrials were the worst hit among the 11 S&P 500 sectors, while consumer discretionary was among top gainers.

Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy lost 4.2% after projecting second-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 73 new lows.

Wall Street nvidia Dow Jones Industrial Average Meta Platforms

Comments

200 characters

Wall St slips as higher yields offset upbeat corporate earnings

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories