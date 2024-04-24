AIRLINK 74.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.41%)
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

  • Visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 11:07am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Wednesday in Karachi on a one-day visit, his first after assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The premier paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He will hold meetings with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

They will discuss overall political situation and administrative affairs of Sindh, as per Radio Pakistan.

The PM will also meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

In these meetings, he will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement of the country’s economy.

