In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s full support, saying that he was present at the CM’s “beck and call”.

He said this while addressing a special meeting in Karachi today, which was attended by CM Shah and members of the provincial cabinet.

PM Shehbaz stressed the need for collective approach of all the political stakeholders to move forward, while respecting the mandate giving by the people in general elections.

The premier said that working together is the only option for the sake of prosperity of the country and that they will make no compromises on this.

He added that the visits of the delegations of Saudi Arabia and Iran will not only result in increase of foreign investment in the country, but it will also strengthen the economy.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Karachi on a one-day visit, his first after assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The premier paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PM will also meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

In these meetings, he will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement of the country’s economy.