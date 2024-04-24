AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
PM Shehbaz meets Karachi’s business community

  • Gets briefing on Pakistan's economic situation, way forward
BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 05:09pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday engaged with Karachi’s business community with topics such as Pakistan’s economic situation, privatisation programme, and the way forward discussed.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb along with others.

The premier was on a one-day visit to Karachi, and earlier assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s full support, saying that he was present at the CM’s “beck and call”.

More to follow

Karachi Shehbaz Sharif business community PM Shehbaz Sharif

