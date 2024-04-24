PM Shehbaz meets Karachi’s business community

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday engaged with Karachi’s business community with topics such as Pakistan’s economic situation, privatisation programme, and the way forward discussed.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb along with others.

The premier was on a one-day visit to Karachi, and earlier assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s full support, saying that he was present at the CM’s “beck and call”.

More to follow