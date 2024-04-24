Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.25, a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a slight decrease against the US dollar as it closed at 278.38 lower by Re0.05 or 0.02%.

In a key development, the country borrowed $6.899 billion from multiple financing sources during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to $7.764 billion borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, revealed Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

Globally, the US dollar nursed its wounds on Wednesday following big tumbles against the euro and sterling, but the yen remained mired near 34-year lows even as Japanese officials stepped up intervention warnings.

The dollar’s broad overnight losses were driven by a combination of surprisingly robust European activity data and cooling US business growth

The US dollar index – which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, sterling and yen – edged 0.07% lower to 105.60 in early Asian trading after slumping 0.4% overnight and touching the lowest level since April 12 at 105.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were slightly higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stocks last week, a positive sign for demand, though markets were also keeping a close eye on hostilities in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $88.47 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.44 a barrel at 0410 GMT.

Traders will be watching for the official US data on oil and product stockpiles for confirmation of the big drawdown.

