KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,359.41 High: 71,846.64 Low: 71,338.43 Net Change: 74.05 Volume (000): 383,445 Value (000): 14,889,882 Makt Cap (000) 2,280,550,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,150.81 NET CH (+) 205.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,102.61 NET CH (+) 154.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,769.91 NET CH (-) 125.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,611.67 NET CH (-) 70.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,535.06 NET CH (-) 31.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,832.92 NET CH (-) 19.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- APRIL -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024