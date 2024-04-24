Markets Print 2024-04-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 23, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,359.41
High: 71,846.64
Low: 71,338.43
Net Change: 74.05
Volume (000): 383,445
Value (000): 14,889,882
Makt Cap (000) 2,280,550,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,150.81
NET CH (+) 205.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,102.61
NET CH (+) 154.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,769.91
NET CH (-) 125.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,611.67
NET CH (-) 70.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,535.06
NET CH (-) 31.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,832.92
NET CH (-) 19.81
------------------------------------
As on: 23- APRIL -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments