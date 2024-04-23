AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX formally marks listing of Mahaana Islamic Index ETF in gong ceremony

Bilal Hussain Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 09:12pm

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted a gong ceremony to celebrate the listing of the Mahaana Islamic Index Exchange Traded Fund (MIIETF), managed by digital wealth management company Mahaana Wealth Limited (MWL) on Monday.

The MIIETF was officially listed on the PSX on March 11, 2024. This ETF is designed to track the performance of the Mahaana Islamic Index (MII30), which is regularly rebalanced and reconstituted to offer long-term appreciation and dividend yield to investors.

The index comprises the top 30 Shariah-compliant companies selected from the KMI All Share Index constituents based on free float market capitalisation, with an average daily value traded of at least Rs10 million in the last 12 months.

Pakistan to see its first digital wealth management company with launch of Mahaana

This marks the second Islamic Equity ETF in Pakistan, providing Shariah-conscious investors with the opportunity to invest in the top 30 most liquid Shariah-compliant companies through this ETF. JS Global Capital has been appointed as the Authorized Participant and Market Maker of the ETF.

The gong ceremony was attended by guests including Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan. The gong was struck by the chief guests in the presence of Muhammad Shamoon Tariq CFA, Co-Founder and CEO of Mahaana Wealth Limited, Farrukh H. Khan, MD and CEO of PSX, and senior management representatives from SECP, PSX, and MWL. Behind the screens: SECP probe into State Life’s equity investment process opens Pandora’s box at PSX?

Farrukh H. Khan highlighted that the listing of the MIIETF aligns with PSX’s strategic objectives of introducing new products for investors, leveraging technology for easy access to capital markets, and developing Islamic capital markets.

He expressed confidence in the success of this new product, stating that it meets a critical need in the market.

Muhammad Shamoon Tariq CFA, Co-Founder & CEO of Mahaana Wealth Limited, highlighted the company’s vision to modernise Pakistan’s financial market and increase financial inclusion.

Akif Saeed, Chairman of SECP, described the launch of the MIIETF as a significant step forward in the development of the Islamic financial market in Pakistan.

Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, lauded the economic partnership between Sweden and Pakistan, highlighting the presence of Swedish companies in Pakistan. He expressed optimism about further economic collaborations between the two countries, particularly in areas such as greentech, IT, digitalization, and textiles.

PSX Mahaana Wealth

Comments

200 characters

PSX formally marks listing of Mahaana Islamic Index ETF in gong ceremony

Aurangzeb expects central bank reserves to be $9-10bn by FY24-end

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

No let-up on 200th day of Israeli aggression

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil falls back after robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights 'special connection' with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Sunak vows more spending for UK defence in 'dangerous world'

Read more stories