AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool’s Klopp counts on cool heads and fresh legs to win Merseyside derby

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 07:01pm

LIVERPOOL: Cool heads and fresh legs will hopefully help Liverpool win at Everton on Wednesday, but they will have to do it without Diogo Jota who picked up an injury at Fulham, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool left some key players out of their starting line-up for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, including Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister, ahead of the Merseyside derby.

“We had to do it,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ll see what we can do now for this game … hopefully again we will have a lot of fresh legs on the pitch.”

Sunday’s win was Liverpool’s first in three Premier League games as they sit second in the table with 74 points from 33 matches, equal with leaders Arsenal and one ahead of defending champions Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Jota scored Liverpool’s third goal at Fulham but will now be out for two weeks with an injury, Klopp said.

Ten Hag says reaction to Man Utd FA Cup win a ‘disgrace’

“You have to deal with all the little setbacks, if it’s injuries, if it’s results,” Klopp said. “It’s all about how you can get the right feeling back again. And I am really happy with the response.”

Klopp said facing Everton away was always a challenge, with nine of the last 11 Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park ending in draws.

“Goodison Park can create quite a good atmosphere as well,” Klopp said.

“They always look ready for the game. We have to make sure we are ready for this one… Derby fever will be in minds, so we have to be cool and that’s an important part in preparing for the game.”

Juergen Klopp

Comments

200 characters

Liverpool’s Klopp counts on cool heads and fresh legs to win Merseyside derby

Aurangzeb expects central bank reserves to be $9-10bn by FY24-end

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil falls back after robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights 'special connection' with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

Lebanon's Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

Read more stories