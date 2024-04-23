Ten Hag says reaction to Man Utd FA Cup win a ‘disgrace’

LONDON: Erik ten Hag says the media reaction to Manchester United’s performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry was “a disgrace”, robustly defending his side’s achievement in reaching a second straight final.

United surrendered a 3-0 lead at Wembley on Sunday and were saved from a humiliating exit in extra time only by a VAR intervention, which ruled out a goal for offside in the final moments.

They eventually scraped through against the Championship side on penalties to set up a re-match of last year’s final against City.

Ten Hag admitted after the match his team had “got away with it” but played down any notion of embarrassment.

But he has been widely criticised, adding to speculation he is on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said the performance would “cement his sacking”.

But Ten Hag was in defiant mood on the eve of United’s Premier League match against bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday.

“You asked the question: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It is the comments. Top football is about results. We made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games.

“We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, it is clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement. Twice, in two years, is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years.

“The comments are a disgrace.”

United, winless in their past four Premier League games, are in danger of missing out on a European spot next season after a poor campaign.

They are already realistically out of the race to qualify for the lucrative Champions League but still have the Europa League and the Europa Conference League to aim for.

“We have to win every game, we know that,” said Ten Hag. “That’s what United stands for and that is our approach, go from game to game but we have to qualify for Europe and we now have two opportunities – in the league and the FA Cup final.”

Ten Hag said he would work closely with newly appointed technical director Jason Wilcox to determine the future direction of the club.

Wilcox, 53, has left second-tier Southampton to take up the job at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

“We have to form a partnership, which is very important,” said Ten Hag. “We are a little bit behind in the process so we have to catch up and we will go and speed up the process.”