AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi, Sindh Chief Minister discuss bilateral economic opportunities

  • CM Shah says the two countries passing through an important period in history
BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 10:42pm

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday during his visit to Karachi, Aaj News reported.

The two leaders discussed economic opportunities between Pakistan and Iran, including investment issues.

According to CM Shah's spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa, the Iranian president and provincial chief discussed investment opportunities and bilateral economic relations.

Earlier President Raisi reached Karachi after completing his Lahore trip where he visited the Mazar-i-Iqbal and met several Punjab government officials.

The Iranian president was welcomed by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at Jinnah International Airport.

He also visited Mazar-i-Quaid, where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers.

On his arrival in Lahore earlier, Raisi, along with his delegation, was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and other provincial ministers.

Iranian president highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan, saying he did not “feel like a stranger”.

Pakistan’s foreign office had earlier said that the Iranian president would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Sindh Governor on Tuesday said that the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan would further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries.

Earlier, a public holiday was announced in Karachi Division because of the “visit of foreign dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public”.

As per a notification issued from the Commissioner Karachi office, all government and private offices, and educational institutions (public/private), would remain closed on Tuesday except for the essential services and officials involved in emergency duties.

President Raisi is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, which will continue till Wednesday, April 24.

Syed Murad Ali Shah PPP Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Iran ties Kamran tessori Karachi Division

Comments

200 characters
Az_Iz Apr 23, 2024 08:32pm
Unlike the current Afghan government, Iran is much more mature and friendly country. Good to improve relations in all spheres including trade.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Apr 23, 2024 08:36pm
The country has one hostile,and another not so friendly or predictable neighbor. And two mature and friendly neighbors. Strengthen ties with China and Iran.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Iranian President Raisi, Sindh Chief Minister discuss bilateral economic opportunities

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

No let-up on 200th day of Israeli aggression

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil falls back after robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights 'special connection' with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Sunak vows more spending for UK defence in 'dangerous world'

Read more stories