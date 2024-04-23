AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 03:26pm
Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan as he arrived in Lahore on second day of his visit to Pakistan.

On arrival in Lahore, Raisi, along with his delegation, was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other provincial ministers.

Iranian president is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, which will continue till Wednesday, April 24.

President Raisi paid a visit to Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum.

During his address, he underscored the pivotal role of Allama Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He said both countries enjoyed strong brotherly relations, which would be strengthened in future as well.

Iranian president highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan, saying he did not “feel like a stranger”.

Pakistan’s foreign office had earlier said that the Iranian president would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Karachi and Lahore administrations have already announced a public holiday today due to the visit of foreign dignitaries.

First day of visit

Iranian President Raisi spent first day of the visit in Islamabad, where he held high-profile meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a joint presser along with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian president said the two sides had agreed to promote bilateral relations, including political, economical, trade, cultural and others as far as possible.

“We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10 billion,” he said. “You will probably find some individuals who do not favour expansion and good bilateral relations between us but who cares – it is not important. We believe it is important to expand relations between our countries”.

PM Shehbaz said the two sides discussed religious, security, and historic matters during their meeting. “Today is an opportunity to make this friendship a happy and prosperous one.”

The two countries also signed eight agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different areas.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Pakistan Iran ties Pakistan Iran

Comments

200 characters
Ali Javan Apr 23, 2024 01:15pm
A warm welcome to the most honoured and distinguished guests from the people of Lahore.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Siddiqui Apr 23, 2024 02:46pm
Let’s be great neighbours. Friendly, respectful and peaceful. We all need it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil rises on robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Read more stories