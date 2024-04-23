2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan as he arrived in Lahore on second day of his visit to Pakistan.

On arrival in Lahore, Raisi, along with his delegation, was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other provincial ministers.

Iranian president is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, which will continue till Wednesday, April 24.

President Raisi paid a visit to Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum.

During his address, he underscored the pivotal role of Allama Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He said both countries enjoyed strong brotherly relations, which would be strengthened in future as well.

Iranian president highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan, saying he did not “feel like a stranger”.

Pakistan’s foreign office had earlier said that the Iranian president would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Karachi and Lahore administrations have already announced a public holiday today due to the visit of foreign dignitaries.

First day of visit

Iranian President Raisi spent first day of the visit in Islamabad, where he held high-profile meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a joint presser along with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian president said the two sides had agreed to promote bilateral relations, including political, economical, trade, cultural and others as far as possible.

“We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10 billion,” he said. “You will probably find some individuals who do not favour expansion and good bilateral relations between us but who cares – it is not important. We believe it is important to expand relations between our countries”.

PM Shehbaz said the two sides discussed religious, security, and historic matters during their meeting. “Today is an opportunity to make this friendship a happy and prosperous one.”

The two countries also signed eight agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different areas.