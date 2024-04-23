AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 12:07pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday morning arrived in Lahore, where he was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other provincial ministers, Aaj News reported.

Iranian president, along with his delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, which will continue till Wednesday, April 24.

On his arrival in Lahore, President Raisi paid a visit to Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum.

During his address, President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the pivotal role of Allama Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He said both countries enjoyed strong brotherly relations, which would be strengthened in future as well.

Pakistan’s foreign office had earlier said that the Iranian president would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Karachi and Lahore administrations have already announced a public holiday today due to the visit of foreign dignitaries.

First day of visit

Iranian President Raisi spent first day of the visit in Islamabad, where he held high-profile meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a joint presser along with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian president said the two sides had agreed to promote bilateral relations, including political, economical, trade, cultural and others as far as possible.

“We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10 billion,” he said. “You will probably find some individuals who do not favour expansion and good bilateral relations between us but who cares – it is not important. We believe it is important to expand relations between our countries”.

PM Shehbaz said the two sides discussed religious, security, and historic matters during their meeting. “Today is an opportunity to make this friendship a happy and prosperous one.”

The two countries also signed eight agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different areas.

Ali Javan Apr 23, 2024 01:15pm
A warm welcome to the most honoured and distinguished guests from the people of Lahore.
