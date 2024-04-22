Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wilmar Pakistan, three others get CCP’s nod to acquire 23.20% stake in Unity Foods

Bilal Hussain Published 22 Apr, 2024 09:19pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 23.20% shareholding in Unity Foods Limited (UFL) by four acquirers, including a Singapore-based investment holding company.

Among the acquirers is Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited, a Fortune 500 company incorporated in Singapore.

UFL, a publicly listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and processing of edible oils, industrial fats, flour, and various feed ingredients for Pakistan’s poultry and livestock sectors.

CCP to analyse Pakistan’s insurance sector under IMF’s PIMA framework

The other three acquirers include Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Pakistan involved in the edible oils business, and two individual Pakistani investors who are also existing shareholders of the target company.

The public announcement of the offer to acquire 277,070,908 ordinary shares (constituting 23.20% of the shareholding interest) and joint control of Unity Foods Limited under the Securities Act, 2015, and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, was made on March 19.

Wilmar unit to make further investment in Unity Foods

The offer was made by Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Ltd, Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited, Muhammad Farrukh, and Ms. Fehmida Amin (Acquirers) through Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer).

Arif Habib Limited, on behalf of the acquirers, submitted public announcement of the offer.

According to a CCP spokesperson, “CCP’s merger analysis revealed that the proposed transaction will not result in dominance of the acquirers in the relevant market, post-transaction. Therefore, the merger has been authorised.”

CCP launches ‘Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services’

“This approval reflects the confidence of international investors in Pakistan’s economy and its potential for growth,” the spokesperson added. “Wilmar International’s investment in Unity Foods reaffirms its commitment to Pakistan’s economy, showcasing confidence in the resilience and potential of the country’s economic landscape.”

The approval of this merger is expected to help enhance consumer choice and spur innovation in the food business sector, ultimately benefiting Pakistani consumers.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP food business sector Singaporean Fortune 500 company Unity Foods Limited (UFL) Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Limited Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Wilmar Pakistan, three others get CCP’s nod to acquire 23.20% stake in Unity Foods

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories