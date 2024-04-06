AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

CCP launches ‘Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services’

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan.”

The study aims to understand the impact of digital markets and services on competition, economic growth, and employment opportunities. It will make policy recommendations to help the government ensure global regulatory harmonisation.

At the end of this research study, CCP aims to propose a draft bill on digital markets. Other countries such as Russia, the UK, the USA, and India have already done so to regulate their markets.

Pakistan’s shift towards digital markets necessitates proactive policies to promote competition. This requires establishing and enforcing clear rules to prevent anti-competitive behaviour by major digital platforms and service providers.

Digitalization has not only created new markets but also transformed existing ones, changing the nature of competition. The study will analyze the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital economy for competition. It aims to suggest pro-competition policies that account for the unique dynamics of these markets.

The emergence of a few powerful platforms, the centrality of data (both personal and organizational), and the use of algorithms have given rise to significant competition concerns. The digital economy has also introduced novel practices that may not fit neatly into existing types of abuse, necessitating a debate about appropriate legal remedies.

Efforts to enhance consumer data portability, adopt open standards, and share data with competitors will benefit consumers and foster competition in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan digital economy CCP Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services

Comments

200 characters

CCP launches ‘Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services’

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories