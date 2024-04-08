AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP to analyse Pakistan’s insurance sector under IMF’s PIMA framework

Bilal Hussain Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 08:33pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has initiated a comprehensive competition assessment of the insurance sector as part of the IMF’s Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) framework for Pakistan, Business Recorder learnt on Monday.

The study aims to evaluate the government’s impact on key sectors of the economy through the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and its implications for competition and the overall economic landscape.

“The CCP’s study will review the competitive landscape of the insurance sector, identify any anti-competitive practices, assess the legal and regulatory framework, and examine barriers to competition,” a CCP official told Business Recorder.

CCP issues showcause notices to six fertiliser firms

Additionally, the study will analyse the role of SOEs in the insurance and reinsurance markets, and explore ways to open up the sector to international players.

Despite its significance in managing risk and capital generation, Pakistan’s insurance industry has yet to realise its full potential due to regulatory constraints and competition barriers.

In contrast, countries like the UK have developed trillion-dollar insurance markets, employing thousands of people. Pakistan, on the other hand, is losing billions of rupees in potential, especially in reinsurance, which is paid to international companies.

The privatisation of state-owned insurance firms is seen as a way to reduce public sector dominance, attract foreign investment, and create a level playing field for the private sector to enhance insurance penetration in the country.

CCP warns social media influencers against deceptive marketing practices, vows strict action

However, despite being on the government’s privatisation agenda for several years, the privatisation of insurance companies, including State Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Pakistan Re-insurance Co. Limited, has yet to materialise.

The CCP is currently analysing the legal and regulatory frameworks of five other sectors of the economy, including fertiliser, power, road construction, and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), with an aim of opening up these sectors to international players and enhancing competition.

The recommendations from the insurance sector study will be submitted to the federal government in due course, with the hope of fostering a more competitive and vibrant insurance market in Pakistan.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP

Comments

200 characters

CCP to analyse Pakistan’s insurance sector under IMF’s PIMA framework

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

Record high: bulls push KSE-100 beyond 69,500 with 1,203-point gain

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, first Shawwal on Wednesday

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Oil steadies after dip on Middle East ceasefire talks

Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories