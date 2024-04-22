Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2024 10:41am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.17, a gain of Re0.14 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar as it closed lower by Re0.37 or 0.13%.

The local unit ended at 278.31, against 277.94 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback.

In a key development, it was reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till May 1.

As per the Fund website, the IMF issued the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on April 29 and May 1, but a review under the $ 3-billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme with Pakistan is not on the agenda.

Pakistan hopes the executive board’s approval will pave the way for the country to receive funds of around $1.1 billion as its final tranche of the $3-billion SBA signed last year in June 2023.

Globally, the US dollar stayed near its highs after last week’s hectic policy and geopolitical developments.

The dollar’s trade-weighted index was above 106, but off five-month highs it struck last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials and a run of hotter-than-expected inflation data forced a paring back of rate cut expectations.

A cooling in Middle East tensions, which had driven the dollar, gold and crude oil prices sharply higher on Friday and battered stock markets, also helped temper volatility.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday, dragged down by a renewed focus on market fundamentals as Israel and Iran played down the risks of an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East after Israel’s apparently small strike on Iran.

Brent futures fell 67 cents, or 0.77%, to $86.62 a barrel by 0415 GMT. The front-month US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May, which expires on Monday, fell 63 cents, or 0.76%, to $82.51 a barrel, while the more active June contract dropped 64 cents to $81.58 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Pakistani rupee interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates foreign exchange rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 700 points

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Oil prices retreat as Iran-Israel tensions ease

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

Read more stories