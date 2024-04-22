Futures spread up 699bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 699bps to 21.19 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 37.2 percent to 120.13 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 87.57 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 29.4 percent to Rs 5.69 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.40 billion.

