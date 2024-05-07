AIRLINK 72.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
DFML 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.14%)
FCCL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
FFBL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.34%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 141.23 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.57%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.21%)
PIAA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.7%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
SEARL 55.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.4%)
SNGP 70.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.86%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.55%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 7,673 Increased By 8.6 (0.11%)
BR30 25,146 Increased By 120.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 73,202 Increased By 438.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 23,763 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military says it has ‘taken control’ of Gaza side of Rafah Crossing

Reuters Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 01:17pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had taken “operational control” of the Palestinian side of Gaza’s southern Rafah Crossing, which borders Egypt, and that special forces were scanning the area.

It said forces had been operating since last night in a specific area of eastern Rafah, from which it said most people and some international organizations had evacuated.

Israel begins evacuating part of Rafah ahead of threatened assault

In an early morning press briefing, it also said Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Tuesday for security reasons and will reopen once the security situation allows.

Egypt MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli military Gaza ceasefire Rafah crossing Kerem Shalom Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military says it has ‘taken control’ of Gaza side of Rafah Crossing

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

Oil climbs after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Read more stories