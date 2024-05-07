AIRLINK 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.1%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
DGKC 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.18%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
FFBL 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.03%)
FFL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.74%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 139.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.61%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (7.32%)
PIAA 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.51%)
PRL 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.35%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.8%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
SNGP 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.45%)
SSGC 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,630 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,988 Decreased By -38 (-0.15%)
KSE100 72,858 Increased By 93.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 23,654 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.51%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

Reuters Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 01:34pm

LONDON: Oil edged up on Tuesday after Israel struck Rafah in Gaza and talks for a ceasefire hung in the balance, maintaining the support that the market has gained from heightened Middle East tensions and risk to supplies.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.54 a barrel by 0810 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $78.49.

“Truce remains elusive, and even if it is reached the question remains whether Houthi hostilities in the Red Sea would cease and the Suez Canal would reopen, significantly mitigating the risk of shipping throughout the region,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

On Monday crude settled higher, partly reversing last week’s drop.

Both contracts had registered their steepest weekly losses in three months as the market focused on weak US jobs data and the possible timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said oil’s opening gains on Tuesday reflected “some roadblocks in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas leading market participants to price for geopolitical tensions to potentially drag for longer”.

Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, KSA hikes prices

A stronger dollar capped gains, making crude more expensive for traders holding other currencies.

As well as Middle East tensions, the latest US inventory reports will also be in focus. US crude oil and product stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, a Reuters poll showed.

Crude inventories could have fallen by about 1.2 million barrels in the week to May 3, based on analyst forecasts.

Saudi Arabia’s move to raise official selling prices for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June also supported prices, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

Oil WTI Gaza ceasefire Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges up after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

Read more stories