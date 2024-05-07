AIRLINK 72.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
DFML 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.14%)
FCCL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
FFBL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.34%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 141.23 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.57%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.21%)
PIAA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.7%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
SEARL 55.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.4%)
SNGP 70.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.86%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.55%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 8.8 (0.11%)
BR30 25,149 Increased By 123.8 (0.49%)
KSE100 73,205 Increased By 440.9 (0.61%)
KSE30 23,765 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.04%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 11:48am
A general view of installed solar panels at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), in Khavda, India. Photo: Reuters
A general view of installed solar panels at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), in Khavda, India. Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd for two wind power stations developed by the company, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy unit of the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, won the approval in February last year to invest $442 million and develop the 484 megawatts wind power plants in Mannar town and Pooneryn village, both located in the Northern province of Sri Lanka.

The company will be paid 8.26 cents per kilowatt-hours (kWh) as per the agreement, the government said.

India’s Adani Green plans to redeem $750mn bonds due Sept

The Adani Group is also involved in building a $700 million terminal project at Sri Lanka’s largest port in Colombo.

The cash-strapped South Asian island nation, which suffered from crippling power blackouts and fuel shortages during an economic crisis in 2022, has been trying to fast-track renewable energy projects to hedge against surges in imported fuel costs.

Sri Lanka Sri Lankan stocks Gautam Adani Adani Adani port India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Israeli military says it has ‘taken control’ of Gaza side of Rafah Crossing

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

Oil climbs after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Read more stories