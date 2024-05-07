AIRLINK 72.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.12%)
Pakistan

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 12:56pm

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Tuesday hearing a case related to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ letter regarding intelligence agencies’ interference in their judicial work.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took up the case.

The proceedings are being streamed live on the SC’s website and its YouTube channel.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared and requested the apex court for more time to present his arguments as he had not received a copy of the April 30 hearing.

He said the government will be able to file its response by tomorrow if they receive the order today.

During the previous hearing, Justice Athar Minallah said the state has to protect judges as well as independence of the judiciary.

Background

In March, IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.

Later, the SC took suo motu on a letter of the IHC judges of interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies in judicial work.

Later, Lahore High Court and IHC held Full Court meetings in their respective courts. The IHC judges unanimously decided to give an institutional response in case of any such meddling into their judicial working in future.

