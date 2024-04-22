63 killed, 78 injured in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: As many as 63 people were killed while 78 were injured in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In this regard, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report on Sunday of the loss of lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to heavy rains. So far, 63 people have died and 78 people have been injured, the report added.

According to the report, around 33 children, 15 men, and 15 women are among the killed, while 17 women, 37 men, and 24 children are among the injured. A total of 3,202 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, of which 477 were completely damaged and 2,725 were partially damaged.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts, including Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Batagram, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, DI Khan, and Orakzai.

Along with financial support, PDMA also provided relief materials to the affected districts. The relief items include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps and other daily life items. Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of KP, PDMA released Rs110 million to the administration of the affected districts in the recent rains for financial assistance and relief activities for the affected families. Apart from this, at least 90 million rupees have been released for relief activities in the tribal districts as well.

As the rains are expected to continue intermittently until April 21, PDMA has already issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures.

PDMA’s emergency operation center is fully functional. People should report any untoward incident to 1700 around the clock.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024