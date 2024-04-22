Over 600 companies participating in ITCN Asia

LAHORE: The 24th edition of ITCN Asia provided a platform for local and foreign companies and investors to sign business and investment deals of estimated values of $500 million in IT, telecom, and allied sectors.

According to the organizers, more than 600 companies were participating in the mega IT trade show, which hosted various thought-provoking and networking sessions, including the AI Summit, World CISO Summit & Awards 2024, Global Digital Summit, Investors Summit, Policy Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Enterprise Roundtable, Animation and Games Roundtable, Gameathon, ITCN Asia Global Security Symposium, Freelancers Summit, Made in Pakistan Roundtable Conference, etc.

Vice President and Event Director Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan Muhammad Umair Nizam said the 24th ITCN Asia concluded on an optimistic note in Lahore, as it paved the way for accelerated growth in the technological ecosystem of the country, particularly in the IT sector, which was declared a key sector by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The biggest tech show will achieve various goals for the IT and telecom sectors soon, including investment inflows in Pakistan, growth in export receipts, strengthening of start-up culture, the emergence of AI in the country, etc.

ITCN Asia offers a comprehensive platform for showcasing solutions in key sectors such as but not limited to government, cloud, data centre, cyber security, ERP, education, banking & finance, health and pharma, e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), etc.

