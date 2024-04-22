AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-22

Bohra community, ECC&CD and SEPA collaborate to commemorate Earth Day

APP Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

KARACHI: In a significant move to foster environmental stewardship, the Dawoodi Bohra Community has partnered with the Sindh Government’s Environment, Climate Change, Coastal Development Department (ECC&CD) and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to commemorate Earth Day.

The joint initiative was marked by an informative workshop aimed at raising environmental awareness, held at the lush Rahat Bagh in Karachi, under the management of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

The event was honored by the presence of Nabeela Umer, Secretary of ECC&CD, who served as the Chief Guest. She highlighted the urgency of collective efforts to combat environmental issues and pledged the government’s dedication to the cause of environmental conservation.

Nabeela Umer stressed the importance of grassroots communication to mitigate plastic usage and the role of consistent actions in amplifying the environmental message. The ECC&CD vowed to continue its collaborative efforts with the Bohra community to enhance environmental consciousness.

The workshop featured insightful presentations from environmental specialists and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community and SEPA.

Murtiza Jeetpuri, a member of the Bohra Community’s environmental organization shed light on aims and objectives of his organization and presented a bird’s eye view of its recent performance.

climate change SEPA Earth Day Dawoodi Bohra Community

Comments

200 characters

Bohra community, ECC&CD and SEPA collaborate to commemorate Earth Day

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Raisi to arrive today amid ME tensions

Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military after Israel attack

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Five waves of UBS layoffs to start in June

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Read more stories