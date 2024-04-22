Bohra community, ECC&CD and SEPA collaborate to commemorate Earth Day

KARACHI: In a significant move to foster environmental stewardship, the Dawoodi Bohra Community has partnered with the Sindh Government’s Environment, Climate Change, Coastal Development Department (ECC&CD) and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to commemorate Earth Day.

The joint initiative was marked by an informative workshop aimed at raising environmental awareness, held at the lush Rahat Bagh in Karachi, under the management of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

The event was honored by the presence of Nabeela Umer, Secretary of ECC&CD, who served as the Chief Guest. She highlighted the urgency of collective efforts to combat environmental issues and pledged the government’s dedication to the cause of environmental conservation.

Nabeela Umer stressed the importance of grassroots communication to mitigate plastic usage and the role of consistent actions in amplifying the environmental message. The ECC&CD vowed to continue its collaborative efforts with the Bohra community to enhance environmental consciousness.

The workshop featured insightful presentations from environmental specialists and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community and SEPA.

Murtiza Jeetpuri, a member of the Bohra Community’s environmental organization shed light on aims and objectives of his organization and presented a bird’s eye view of its recent performance.