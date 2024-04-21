AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
By-polls underway on 21 constituencies across Pakistan

  • Voting to continue from 8 am to 5 pm without pause
BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 11:31am

By-elections are underway on 21 constituencies across Pakistan amid strict security arrangements and a shutdown of internet services, Aaj News reported.

The elections are being held in 5 National and 16 provincial Assembly seats across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Polling will proceed without interruption from 8 am to 5 pm for seats vacated by candidates who won multiple seats or where polling was delayed in the Feb 8 general elections due to the death of a candidate.

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

The polling will be conducted across 5 National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats, and two Balochistan Assembly seats. According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the re-polling in PB 50 Killa Abdullah would be also held on Sunday.

The polling for NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur was delayed on February 8 following the assassination of a candidate, Rehan Zeb Khan. Additionally, polling will take place in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, where the National Assembly seat was relinquished by Ali Amin Gandapur, who opted to retain his provincial assembly seat in order to assume the role of KP’s chief minister.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vacated her NA-119 seat in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, choosing instead to keep the PP-159 constituency that she also won.

By-polls on 21 seats: election campaigns conclude

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won elections on two provincial and National Assembly seats. He left the NA-132 Kasur and Lahore’s PP-158 and PP-164 seats vacant, preferring to retain the NA-123 Lahore constituency.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won two National Assembly seats. He retained the NA-194 Larkana constituency, leaving the NA-196 seat in Qamber-Shahdadkot vacant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provided 6.23 million ballot papers to the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming by-elections in 21 constituencies.

Approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis are expected to participate in voting for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million individuals will cast their votes for 16 provincial assembly seats nationwide.

A total of 174 candidates are contesting in the by-elections for 12 provincial constituencies in Punjab, where the voter count stands at approximately 4.04 million.

