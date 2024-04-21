By-elections: official results awaited for 21 national and provincial seats

Official results are awaited as the counting of votes is under way in 21 national and provincial constituencies where polling concluded amid strict security arrangements and a shutdown of internet services, Aaj News reported.

The by-elections were held in 5 National and 16 provincial Assembly seats across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Polling continued from 8am to 5pm for the seats vacated by candidates who won multiple seats or where polling was delayed in the February 8 general elections due to the death of a candidate.

The polling was conducted across 5 National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats, and two Balochistan Assembly seats. According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the re-polling in PB 50 Killa Abdullah was also held on Sunday.

The polling for NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur was delayed on February 8 following the assassination of a candidate, Rehan Zeb Khan. Additionally, polling took place in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, where the National Assembly seat was relinquished by Ali Amin Gandapur, who opted to retain his provincial assembly seat in order to assume the role of KP’s chief minister.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vacated her NA-119 seat in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, choosing instead to keep the PP-159 constituency that she also won.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won elections on two provincial and National Assembly seats. He left the NA-132 Kasur and Lahore’s PP-158 and PP-164 seats vacant, preferring to retain the NA-123 Lahore constituency.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won two National Assembly seats. He retained the NA-194 Larkana constituency, leaving the NA-196 seat in Qamber-Shahdadkot vacant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provided 6.23 million ballot papers to the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for the by-elections in 21 constituencies.

Approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis were expected to participate in voting for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million individuals for 16 provincial assembly seats nationwide.