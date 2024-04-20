AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Opinion Print 2024-04-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Aseefa did a Zardari rather than a Bhutto

“Israel has retaliated….” “As expected, but there are no reports of casualties and no report of any damage...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

“Israel has retaliated….”

“As expected, but there are no reports of casualties and no report of any damage to a civilian installation or……”

“Right, so the question is will Iran retaliate as threatened or warned or whatever word you find appropriate.”

“Well, Israel has US support and that was on display in yet another veto against granting Palestine full membership of the UN in the UN Security Council meeting…”

“Right, but even the poodle abstained and made remarks about Palestinian statehood and…”

“Poodle as in?”

“Rishi Sunak-led UK which let’s be honest does not represent the British public or even the wider membership of the Conservative party, he lost that vote to Truss didn’t he! And then unopposed, he was elected by the Conservative parliamentarians…”

“Hmmm there you go. The oldest democracy of the world appears to be drawing some lessons from our hybrid democracy.”

“I don’t see…”

“Aseefa was elected unopposed….”

“There she did a Zardari rather than a Bhutto.”

“What about Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)?”

“She did a daddy – won elections with a little help…”

“I heard the help was more than just a tad.”

“This isn’t about NMN’s notifications as chief minister, which are not being implemented. You win by one vote, you win by 100,000 votes, a win is a win is a win.”

“And if you get help?”

“Well if you ask me I would rather go the Aseefa Zardari route than the NMN route – Aseefa owes her seat to daddy and NMN only indirectly to daddy.”

“But NMNs backing is…is…is.”

“Is to die for – Naqvi, Vawda and some say even Aurangzeb…”

“Hmmm, but there is a big difference – direct selection of these three and negotiated selection of NMN.”

“Time barred right like if you are applying for the US visas…”

“Indeed.”

