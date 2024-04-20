AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-20

European shares pare losses as geopolitical jitters ease

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

PARIS: European stocks closed lower on Friday, but off their over one-month intraday low, as anxiety around escalating Middle East tensions seemed to ease, while French cosmetic giant L’Oreal logged its best day since early January after robust results.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 closed 0.1% lower, but notching its biggest weekly decline of 1.2% since mid-January owing to renewed focus on geopolitical tensions that steered investors away from risky assets and a rout in technology stocks.

Explosions echoed over an Iranian city in what sources described as an Israeli attack, but Tehran played down the incident and indicated it had no plans for retaliation - a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war.

“The Israeli retaliation was less severe than had been feared and so far it appears that Iran has taken the more limited response as a signal that the rhetoric needs to be dialled down and both sides step back,” said Stuart Cole, chief economist at Equiti Capital.

“But the market will remain cautious as nothing can be taken for granted.”

As for major earnings, L’Oreal jumped 5% after beating expectations with a strong rise in first-quarter sales.

Schneider Electric dropped 3.2% as the French company is in talks with US engineering software producer Bentley Systems over a potential “strategic transaction”.

Royal Unibrew A/S jumped 18.1% after the Danish brewer posted first-quarter results above expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Warehouses De Pauw climbed 3.1% after first-quarter results showed signs of stabilisation in its rental portfolio.

With markets gearing up for the full volley of corporate reports in the weeks to follow, first-quarter earnings are expected to have decreased 12.1% year-on-year, LSEG data showed on Tuesday.

Among others, Volvo shed 4.1% after its second biggest shareholder Geely Holding sold part of its stake in the Swedish truck maker.

The technology sector dropped 1.7%, with Switzerland’s Comet Holding losing 3.4% after first-quarter results. The sector has been the worst hit this week knocked down by chip equipment maker ASML Holding’s weaker-than-expected first-quarter bookings on Wednesday.

On the flip side, the telecom sector jumped 1%, led by a 4.4% rise in Finland’s Elisa following first-quarter results.

On the data front, producer prices in the euro zone’s largest economy Germany fell less than expected in March, dropping 2.9% year-on-year.

Providing some relief, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said euro zone inflation is likely to decline further and interest rates could be cut if its long-standing price growth criteria are met.

European shares L’Oreal

Comments

200 characters

European shares pare losses as geopolitical jitters ease

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories