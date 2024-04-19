AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2024 Updated April 19, 2024 04:08pm

Gold rates increased in the local and international markets on Friday. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,700 after a single-day gain of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,935 after an addition of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola, stood at Rs250,200.

The safe-haven asset has seen a record surge this month due to geo-political tensions in the Middle East and central banks adding to their gold reserves.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday, as per APGJSA. The rate was set at $2,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,780 per tola.

Gold Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan APGJSA All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

Despite calls to de-escalate, Israel attacks Iran as region goes deeper into conflict

Oil slips despite reported Israeli attack on Iran

Rupee records minor improvement against US dollar

‘Reform’ package more important than size of next programme, says IMF

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Dubai rains provide ‘opportunity to enhance emergency response systems’: Crown Prince

Read more stories