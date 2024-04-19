Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered after some initial pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 400 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 10:50am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 70,713.85, an increase of 423.74 points or 0.60%.

Buying was witnessed in sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs, with index-heavy stocks of OGDC, PPL, PSO and SHEL trading in the green.

“Market recovered after initial negative reaction on reports of Israel’s attack on Iran amid lack of clarity,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “However, things will spiral if tensions between the two countries escalate.”

The analyst said the ongoing buying is driven by strong corporate earnings displayed by the local listed companies this quarter. “Moreover, the development regarding Reko Diq is also a positive for the market,” she said.

Globally, Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped more than 3% on Friday to their lowest levels in more than two months as chip-related stocks tracked losses in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, while an escalation in the Middle East turmoil also dented risk appetite.

The Nikkei fell to 36,733.06, its lowest level since Feb. 8, before ending the morning session down 3.31% at 36,818.81.

Traders maintained a cautious stance after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East hostilities.

On Thursday, the PSX benchmark index closed marginally lower by 43 points to settle at 70,290.12 level, as investors chose to capitalise on gains during trading.

This is an intra-day update