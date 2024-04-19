AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.09%)
FCCL 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.67%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.09%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.73%)
OGDC 131.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.33%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.89%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.35%)
SNGP 65.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,338 Increased By 43.2 (0.59%)
BR30 23,893 Increased By 39.2 (0.16%)
KSE100 70,561 Increased By 270.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,236 Increased By 65.3 (0.28%)
Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2024 11:18am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered after some initial pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 400 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 10:50am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 70,713.85, an increase of 423.74 points or 0.60%.

Buying was witnessed in sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs, with index-heavy stocks of OGDC, PPL, PSO and SHEL trading in the green.

“Market recovered after initial negative reaction on reports of Israel’s attack on Iran amid lack of clarity,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “However, things will spiral if tensions between the two countries escalate.”

The analyst said the ongoing buying is driven by strong corporate earnings displayed by the local listed companies this quarter. “Moreover, the development regarding Reko Diq is also a positive for the market,” she said.

Globally, Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped more than 3% on Friday to their lowest levels in more than two months as chip-related stocks tracked losses in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, while an escalation in the Middle East turmoil also dented risk appetite.

The Nikkei fell to 36,733.06, its lowest level since Feb. 8, before ending the morning session down 3.31% at 36,818.81.

Traders maintained a cautious stance after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East hostilities.

On Thursday, the PSX benchmark index closed marginally lower by 43 points to settle at 70,290.12 level, as investors chose to capitalise on gains during trading.

This is an intra-day update

