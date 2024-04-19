Palm oil snaps five-day decline on oil surge, eyes weekly loss

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday amid a jump in oil prices, even as the contract is set for a second consecutive weekly decline.
Palm oil range-bound as slowing demand outlook weighs
The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 40 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,024 ringgit ($840.26) a metric ton in morning trade as of 0232 GMT, ending its longest losing streak since early December.
The contract, however, is poised for a near 6% weekly decline.
Fundamentals
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.37%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 1.14%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.17% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.
Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck sites in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.
Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
Palm oil may break support at 3,969 ringgit per metric ton, and fall further to the 3,899-3,942 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
