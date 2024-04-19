Palm oil snaps five-day decline on oil surge, eyes weekly loss

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday amid a jump in oil prices, even as the contract is set for a second consecutive weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 40 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,024 ringgit ($840.26) a metric ton in morning trade as of 0232 GMT, ending its longest losing streak since early December.

The contract, however, is poised for a near 6% weekly decline.

Fundamentals