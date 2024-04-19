AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
Palm oil snaps five-day decline on oil surge, eyes weekly loss

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:55am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday amid a jump in oil prices, even as the contract is set for a second consecutive weekly decline.

Palm oil range-bound as slowing demand outlook weighs

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 40 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,024 ringgit ($840.26) a metric ton in morning trade as of 0232 GMT, ending its longest losing streak since early December.

The contract, however, is poised for a near 6% weekly decline.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.37%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 1.14%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.17% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck sites in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may break support at 3,969 ringgit per metric ton, and fall further to the 3,899-3,942 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

