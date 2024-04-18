Palm oil range-bound as slowing demand outlook weighs

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Thursday after slumping to their lowest in over six weeks, squeezed by expectations of slowing demand after the end of the Eid al-Fitr festive season.

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 4 ringgit, or 0.1%, to 4,008 ringgit ($838.14) a metric ton during early trade, hovering near 3,986 ringgit - its lowest closing level since March 5.

Fundamentals