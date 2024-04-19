AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Zaheer Abbasi Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a plan on a priority basis for improvement in the transmission system of the power sector and distribution companies, besides instructing to expedite the process for privatisation and outsourcing of distribution companies.

While presiding over the second round of a meeting to review the measures regarding the power sector on Thursday, the prime minister instructed that a plan to bring about improvement of the transmission system and distribution companies should be prepared and presented by next week.

He said that the help of the private sector’s experts should be taken for the improvement of the management of the distribution companies as reforms in the power sector would help reduce the circular debt.

Conversion of power plants o Thar coal: PM urges Shanghai Group to invest

The premier also directed to complete within the specified time all the major projects aimed at improvement in the power transmission system.

The meeting was presented measures and recommendations with respect to new power transmission projects, reorganisation of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and prevention of power theft.

The meeting was told that Matiari Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line and Ghazi Brotha Faisalabad Line will be constructed to transmit electricity from the south of the country.

The meeting was further informed that a restructuring plan of the NTDC has been drawn up for the reform of the electricity transmission system and to reduce the circular debt.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Mohsin Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Leghari, Musadik Malik, Aleem Khan, former minister for electricity Muhammad Ali, Deputy Chairman Planning Jahanzeb Khan, were present in the meeting. Relevant senior officials also participated in the meeting.

DISCOS power sector NTDC PM Shehbaz Sharif transmission system

