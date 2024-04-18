AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Conversion of power plants o Thar coal: PM urges Shanghai Group to invest

Zaheer Abbasi Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the Shanghai Electric Group to invest in shifting imported coal-based power plants in Pakistan to local coal and for further expanding coal mining projects.

The prime minister invited the delegation of Shanghai Al-Krak Group led by Wu Lei, chairman of Shanghai Al-Krak Group that met him on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed regarding the various projects being undertaken in Pakistan by the Shanghai Al-Karak Group.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s determination to further promote friendly relations and economic cooperation with China.

PM Shehbaz added that the friendship between Pakistan and China is deeper than the oceans and higher than the Himalayas, adding that there will be no compromise in providing security for the Chinese companies operating in Pakistan and their employees.

He said that the government of Pakistan will provide all facilities to Chinese investors to further expand the existing projects.

In the meeting, the delegation briefed the prime minister on the progress of various projects, so far.

Shanghai Electric Group is working on the Thar coal mine development and 1,320-MW coal-fired power generation project in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Thar coal Shanghai Group

