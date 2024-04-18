Conversion of power plants o Thar coal: PM urges Shanghai Group to invest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the Shanghai Electric Group to invest in shifting imported coal-based power plants in Pakistan to local coal and for further expanding coal mining projects.

The prime minister invited the delegation of Shanghai Al-Krak Group led by Wu Lei, chairman of Shanghai Al-Krak Group that met him on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed regarding the various projects being undertaken in Pakistan by the Shanghai Al-Karak Group.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s determination to further promote friendly relations and economic cooperation with China.

PM Shehbaz added that the friendship between Pakistan and China is deeper than the oceans and higher than the Himalayas, adding that there will be no compromise in providing security for the Chinese companies operating in Pakistan and their employees.

He said that the government of Pakistan will provide all facilities to Chinese investors to further expand the existing projects.

In the meeting, the delegation briefed the prime minister on the progress of various projects, so far.

Shanghai Electric Group is working on the Thar coal mine development and 1,320-MW coal-fired power generation project in Pakistan.

