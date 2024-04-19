AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-19

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The letter ‘B’

“I want the letter B expunged from the English alphabet.” “Are you crazy! There are so many keywords that...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

“I want the letter B expunged from the English alphabet.”

“Are you crazy! There are so many keywords that begin with that letter.”

“Not Pakistan, not democracy, not constitution, not even establishment and need I add the name of none of the political parties begins with a B or has a B somewhere down the line.”

“Don’t be silly you don’t have ownership of the English alphabet, even our spiritual guides do not talk of expunging any letter from the Urdu alphabet, and I am referring to the hated ain (twenty-fourth letter of the alphabet) that was so very onerous to The Third Wife, why are you laughing?”

“Well I don’t see any ain in the name Asim or Muneer, none in Nadeem or Anjum, none in Nawaz or Shehbaz or Maryam, none in Zardari or Bilawal or Aseefa or…”

“Oh shush anyway, why do you want to expunge the letter. Oh! I get it, is it because of the butchers of Gaza - Bibi Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, or the US President Biden…”

“Nope, not going there. Do you remember Benazir Bhutto took exception to many referring to her as BB on the grounds that in our language Bi Bi refers to an uneducated woman and…what? Shut your mouth – as my dad used to say, a fly may find its way inside…”

“When BB made that observation she was not the prime minister, so no notification was issued and unless a notification is issued a directive is not implemented!”

“Two things. First some directives land up in dustbins, the directive to reduce the price of roti…”

“Agreed, Notification Maryam Nawaz’s enforcement of that directive even with daddy accompanying her has been less than what 10 percent.”

“And second don’t forget that Benazir Bhutto headed her party and didn’t need any notifications to ensure implementation of her directives which is why she is never referred to as notification BB.”

“Dear Lord. Anyway, I know where you are going with this.”

“I don’t know where you think I am going with this. All I know is that those who referred to Benazir Bhutto as BB did not intend any disrespect and were simply taking the first letters of her name…”

“Oh yes, you do know where I am going with this. The Third Wife is referred to as Bushra bi bi by even her second husband, The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“That’s true, but she has never ever claimed to be educated, if I recall correctly she informed National Accountability Bureau investigators to speak to her in Urdu as her knowledge of English was limited due to her not being educated was it and….”

“Agreed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The letter ‘B’

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories