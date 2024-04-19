KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.20 279.66 AED 75.10 75.80
EURO 293.56 296.25 SAR 73.23 73.91
GBP 343.24 346.49 INTERBANK 278.30 278.55
JPY 1.76 1.80
=========================================================================
