KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 18, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.20 279.66 AED 75.10 75.80 EURO 293.56 296.25 SAR 73.23 73.91 GBP 343.24 346.49 INTERBANK 278.30 278.55 JPY 1.76 1.80 =========================================================================

