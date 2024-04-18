AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
In joint session, President Zardari urges end to ‘polarisation’

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 06:46pm

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for moving on from “polarisation” to bring the country back to “contemporary politics”.

He passed these remarks while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking to the first joint session after he assumed the office last month, President Zardari said the lawmakers had to play their role to bring the country back to what he called contemporary politics.

The speech kicked off amid ruckus by the opposition lawmakers.

“Let me take this opportunity to express my sincerest gratitude to all parliamentarians and provincial assembly members for their trust and confidence in electing me for a second time as the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I am humbled,” Zardari said at the start of his speech.

The president said it was “time to turn a new page” as he called for unity in the country to bring it out of the economic crisis and ensure growth.

He was of the view the pathways to inclusive growth could be created by focusing on public needs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto, were among the the members who attended the session.

