Apr 04, 2024
Pakistan

Russian, Chinese envoys call on President Zardari, discuss bilateral relations

APP Published April 4, 2024 Updated April 4, 2024 06:03pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and barter trade.

The president, in a meeting with the Russian Ambassador in Islamabad Albert P. Khorev, who called on him at the President’s House, emphasised that Russian banks should be persuaded to launch their operations in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade.

He also called for strengthening cultural linkages between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in the fields of TV and film industries.

President Zardari conveyed his message of felicitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed the hope that under President Putin’s leadership, Russia would achieve swift development besides promoting regional peace.

He also expressed condolence over the death of 130 people in a terrorist attack that took place on March 22 in Moscow.

Ambassador Albert Khorev told the president that Russia desired to play its part in economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and that both countries were cooperating on mutual issues like anti-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The ambassador said that Russia desired to double the existing volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

He thanked President Zardari for expressing condolence over the deaths in the March 22 terrorist attack in the Russian capital.

The envoy also felicitated President Zardari on assuming the office.

Chinese envoy meets President Zardari

Earlier, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong also called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the President’s House.

The two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, besides underscoring the need to increase counter-terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing to overcome the menace of terrorism.

The president assured the ambassador that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our Chinese brothers, who are working on different projects in Pakistan.

