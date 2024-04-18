AIRLINK 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
DGKC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
HUBC 129.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
KOSM 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.51%)
OGDC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.07%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
PIAA 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
PPL 112.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.63%)
PRL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.36%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.86%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,312 Increased By 7.8 (0.11%)
BR30 24,038 Increased By 87.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 70,452 Increased By 118.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 23,160 Increased By 39.6 (0.17%)
South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 T corn, traders say

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:56am

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America or South Africa only, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the KFA’s Busan section is also Thursday, April 18.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around July 30.

Shipment is sought between May 27-June 15 if sourced from South America or between June 11-June 30 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton cost and freight (c&f) included and at a premium over the Chicago July 2024 corn contract, traders said.

South Korea’s FLC bought some 65,000 T corn in private deal

The tender continued brisk corn purchasing by South Korean corn importers in the past week ahead of possible price turbulence with concern fears the market likely to react sharply to any forecasts of unfavourable US crop weather in coming weeks.

The KFA’s Incheon section also bought 70,000 tons of corn on Wednesday.

Corn South Korea’s Korea Feed Association

