Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s FLC bought some 65,000 T corn in private deal

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 11:01am

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

The corn was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

It was believed to have been purchased at an estimated $243.49 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included with an additional $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

Corn down, set for second weekly loss as ample supply weighs

It was for arrival in South Korea around July 30 with shipment between May 20 and June 20. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Corn

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s FLC bought some 65,000 T corn in private deal

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

Read more stories