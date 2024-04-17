AIRLINK 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
DFML 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.17%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.49%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HBL 116.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.8%)
HUBC 131.24 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 132.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.76%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.08%)
PPL 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
PRL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.38%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.92%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s BYD unveils three new models for its off-road Fangchengbao lineup

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 11:23am

SHANGHAI: BYD has unveiled three new models, including two concept cars, under its premium brand Fangchengbao as the Chinese electric vehicle giant ramps up efforts to sell into higher-priced segments.

The Bao 8 SUV, Super 3 concept crossover and Super 9 concept sports car made their debut at a live-streamed event on Tuesday night.

The company will showcase them at the Beijing auto show, which starts late next week.

BYD did not announce prices or when the cars would be available.

Most of the Fangchengbao lineup features a plug-in hybrid system called Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) that BYD developed for improving off-road driving experiences with better fuel economy and high horsepower, its chief scientist, Lian Yubo, said at the event.

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Toyota’s Land Cruiser, Stellantis’ Jeep and Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover have been the leading players in the off-road vehicle segment that BYD is challenging with its electric vehicles.

BYD also touted a stylish design for the Super 9 sports car, with work led by its head designer, Wolfgang Josef Egger, who has worked at European luxury car brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.

BYD launched Fangchengbao late last year as one of three brands for upmarket vehicles. The other two brands are Denza and Yangwang.

It also launched a hybrid SUV and a sports car under the Yangwang brand that sells above 1 million yuan ($138,132.99).

BYD said it had delivered nearly 20,000 units of Bao 5, the first model of the Fangchengbao brand, since the plug-in hybrid SUV, priced from 289,900 yuan, started delivery in November.

Tata Motors BYD Chinese electric vehicle giant

Comments

200 characters

China’s BYD unveils three new models for its off-road Fangchengbao lineup

World Bank, Pakistan agree to rolling country framework plan for 10 years: Finance Division

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Saudi Arabia agrees to build strong partnership

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Dubai International Airport says it is experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather

Read more stories