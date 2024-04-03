AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams),China, has announced a strategic collaboration with its local partner Mega Conglomerate (Private) Limited to introduce innovative New Energy Vehicle (NEV) solutions in Pakistan.

BYD, known for its pioneering work in electric vehicle production, notably outpaced Tesla in 2023 to claim the top spot for the highest number of electric vehicles manufactured globally.

This partnership comes at a critical juncture as Pakistan aims to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt more energy-efficient modes of transportation.

Experts hail Chinese EV giant BYD’s entry to Pakistan market

The introduction of these green products is expected to accelerate the electrification of Pakistan’s automotive industry, offering accessible options to consumers.

Moreover, there is optimism that BYD may localise its EV production in Pakistan, potentially positioning the country as an export hub for right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, thereby boosting exports.

The collaboration underscores the growing confidence of leading companies in Pakistan’s investment ecosystem, a trend facilitated by the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in recent months.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s mining sector received a substantial boost with the unveiling of the Barite Lead Zinc project, led by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (BMEC). With an initial investment of approximately $150 million, the project is poised to revolutionize the mining landscape, promising robust returns and significant contributions to the national economy. Backed by the SIFC, the project holds the potential to attract further investments and drive regional development, highlighting its pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s real interest rate has entered positive territory for the first time in over three years, signalling a potential shift in monetary policy. Despite a 20.7 per cent inflation rate recorded in March 2024, the downward trend in inflation over the past three months suggests a need to review monetary policy to stimulate economic growth by reducing interest rates. This move aims to pass on positive effects to the business community and revive stagnant economic activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electric vehicles EV new energy vehicles BYD China's BYD BYD autos energy vehicle manufacturer Mega Conglomerate Private Limited

