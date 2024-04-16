Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

Army’s top brass reiterated its commitment to support the government achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country, revealed a military’s media wing statement on Tuesday.

The observation was made during the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Forum resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners,” the ISPR statement read.

A similar statement was made in the 263rd CCC held on March 5, 2024.

In the 264th CCC, COAS directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.

The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

It extended solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned “serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza”.

The forum also expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

During the conference, COAS appreciated the “untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations”.

He directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists, saying, “Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH”.

Moreover, the forum condemned the terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham as well as heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the forum was briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Meanwhile, the forum noted with concern the “malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces”.

“Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Security Forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured,” ISPR said.

The forum also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, LEAs, and the citizens who laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.