Army's top brass criticises 'vested interests' for blaming others after election 'failures'

The Pakistan Army’s top brass Tuesday deplored allegations that the armed forces interfered with the electoral process, saying that "some vested small segments of polity" and social media are trying to create "political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings."

In a statement, the military's media wing stated that the army expressed its concerns during the 263rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), which was chaired by General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and held at GHQ.

According to the ISPR statement, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, at great risk to their primary responsibility, provided a security environment for the conduct of GE-24 as per the mandate.

However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning the Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of highly deplorable interference.

"It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability, and public well-being, the entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings," the statement added.

In its statement, the forum emphasized following due legal processes with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled-for emotional outbursts and baseless political rhetoric.

