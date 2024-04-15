Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.53, takes it to Rs293.94 per litre

  • The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 12:06am

The federal government on Monday increased the price of petrol by Rs4.53, taking the rate to Rs293.94 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs8.14 per litre to Rs290.38.

The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre, while reducing the diesel price by Rs3.32 per litre.

petrol prices PETROLEUM DIVISION Petroleum prices petrol price petroleum products petroleum levy POL prices diesel price

Comments

200 characters

Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.53, takes it to Rs293.94 per litre

Oil tanker 'mafia': PM Shehbaz again pushes for renewable energy generation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Another record high: KSE-100 closes 230 points higher despite early selling pressure

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $8.04bn

Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

Bank Alfalah submits public intention to acquire majority stake in Samba Bank

US doesn't want 'escalation' with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

Karachi could be hit by thunderstorm on Wednesday: PMD

Oil sheds more than $1/barrel after Iran attack

Read more stories