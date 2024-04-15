Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.53, takes it to Rs293.94 per litre

The federal government on Monday increased the price of petrol by Rs4.53, taking the rate to Rs293.94 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs8.14 per litre to Rs290.38.

The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre, while reducing the diesel price by Rs3.32 per litre.