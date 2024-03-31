AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Apr 01, 2024
Pakistan

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.66, takes it to Rs289.41 per litre

  • The new prices take effect from April 01, 2024
BR Web Desk Published March 31, 2024

The federal government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by Rs9.66, taking the rate to Rs289.41 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs282.24.

The new prices take effect from April 01, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the government may opt for a significant hike in ex-depot petroleum products prices.

The recent surge in petrol prices is attributed to an increase in premium from $12.15 per barrel to $13.507 per barrel, marking a $1.45 per barrel increment.

In the previous review, the government kept the petrol price unchanged and reduced the price of HSD by Rs1.77 per litre.

Comments

Az_Iz Mar 31, 2024 11:34pm
In India and Bangladesh, it is about 320. Why can't Pakistanis pay the same.
Az_Iz Mar 31, 2024 11:36pm
Petroleum levy is one way to make everyone contribute to revenue.
Az_Iz Mar 31, 2024 11:38pm
Increase petroleum levy to Rs 100. Make everyone contribute to revenues, capturing, retail,wholesale , agriculture and undocumented side of the economy.
Test Apr 01, 2024 12:10am
@Az_Iz, Not good we are poor people petrol should be 250 Rs we cannot pay such money . We need subsidy on petrol
