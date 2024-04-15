Russian rouble slightly weakens against US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slightly weakened against the US dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.18% lower at 93.60 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.328 to 93.640.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.2% to 99.81, and it dropped 0.25% to 12.89 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.8% to $89.68 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.12% to 1,164.02.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.07% to 3,458.55.