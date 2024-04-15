Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 13 and April 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Apr, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan repays $1bn international bond: central bank

Read here for details.

  • 9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Read here for details.

  • IMF: economic team leaves for Washington

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories