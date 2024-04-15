Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Pakistan repays $1bn international bond: central bank

9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

IMF: economic team leaves for Washington

